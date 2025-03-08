Joan Laporta offers update on Carles Minarro Garcia tragedy

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on a tragedy which has shocked La Liga in the last 24 hours.

La Blaugrana made the surprise decision to postpone their La Liga clash at home to Osasuna less than an hour before kick off.

Fans had already gathered in the stands at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys as Hansi Flick’s side looked to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

However, a stadium announcement was swiftly followed by a club statement confirming the reason, with the Barcelona camp left stunned and devastated by the sudden passing of club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.

The decision was made in consultation with La Liga and Osasuna as all sides agreed to call off the game as a mark of respect and allow the news to be relayed to his family.

Laporta has spoken on behalf of the club, with Barcelona’s players visibly distressed as they left the stadium, with social media flooded by messages of condolence to a hugely popular figure.

“Carles was much loved by everyone. He passed away this afternoon at the team’s training camp. The players, staff, coaches… are all very sad. We loved him very much, he came to all the away games to look after everyone. He didn’t say no to anyone,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“We decided a postponement was for the best and La Liga understood our reasoning perfectly.

“We have had the utmost understanding from Osasuna and their president. They understood the situation from the first moment and behaved in extraordinarily..

“This is very painful for everyone at Barcelona. We’re in a state of shock. We have contacted his mother and his wife. We want to give them the maximum support.

“Carles leaves behind two children, Gerard and Ana. and we will support them in everything they need.”

Barcelona will now open talks with La Liga over a potential reschedule date likely to be in May.

Images via BarcaCentre