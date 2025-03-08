Illness threatens key defender availability for Real Madrid clash against Rayo Vallecano

After last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Real Betis, Real Madrid are aiming to return to aiming ways in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano, who make the short trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon. However, multiple big guns could be rested for the match with a view to Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano.

One player that is in contention to be rested is Antonio Rudiger, who was not at 100% for the first leg victory over Atleti on Tuesday after picking up a knock in the match against Betis. He also recently returned from weeks out with a hamstring injury, while club officials are also concerned about the state of his knee, which he has severely injured on multiple occasions in the past.

To top it off, Rudiger has not come down with the flu, as per Marca. He is now listed as doubtful for Sunday’s match against Rayo, having trained away from his Real Madrid teammates during Saturday’s session.

Real Madrid are expected to be as cautious as possible for the Rayo match given that the trip to Atleti is only four days away. Rudiger will be a definite starter for that, so the likelihood is that he misses out on Sunday.

If that proves to be case, Carlo Ancelotti will almost certainly go with a centre-back pairing of Raul Asencio and Aurelien Tchouameni. There could also be chances of Jacobo Ramon to start, although it would be risky for him and Asencio to be paired together given their combined lack of experience.

As well as in the centre of defence, a change at right-back is also likely. Federico Valverde is another player that has been struggling in recent weeks, and the expectation is that he will be replaced by Lucas Vazquez.