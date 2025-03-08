Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona plan for summer transfer window

Barcelona have started drawing up their plans for the summer transfer window, which will be carried out by sporting director Deco. Hansi Flick will be involved, and he is expected to have influence over at least one addition.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Flick is keen for a new right-back to be signed in the summer. Barcelona currently have Jules Kounde and Hector Fort as options for the position, although the latter looks set to be loaned out next season so that he can enjoy regular first team football.

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona are exploring options to bring in one more right back in the summer in addition to Koundé. Initial calls have started with club very happy with Jules Koundé, but also willing to add one more player in that position with many games again next season. pic.twitter.com/NMdj1Oa7Vz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2025

Deco is prepared to deliver this request, as it has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Barcelona are exploring their options in regards to signing a new right-back during the summer transfer window. They are delighted with Kounde, but the idea is for him to be challenged further for next season, while this addition could also allow him to be rested more easily too.

One of the names mentioned as a possible is Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu. Deco is a big of the Romanian international, although Flick is said to be unconvinced, and would prefer other options.

The addition of a new right-back could also allow Kounde to be played in the centre of defence, which is his natural position, although Flick does already have the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo and Inigo Martinez as options there, while there has been significant speculation on the possible arrival of Jonathan Tah, who ends his contract with Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona go for to strengthen their right-back options. The likelihood is that they will not have much money to bring in their target because of their well-documented financial woes, and also given that there is talk of a possible big-money attacker being signed.