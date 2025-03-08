Diego Simeone prepared for Julian Alvarez risk against Getafe

Atletico Madrid face a La Liga trip across the capital to take on Getafe tomorrow as the title race tightens up.

Los Rojiblancos can edge up to top spot with a win after Barcelona’s weekend clash with Osasuna was postponed.

Diego Simeone’s side are just a point behind La Blaugrana in second place – with Real Madrid three points off the summit – who host Rayo Vallecano just after Atletico Madrid’s game.

The match comes as part of a huge week for Atletico Madrid, as they welcome Los Blancos to the Estadio Metropolitano for their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg on March 12, trailing 2-1 from the first game.

That is swiftly followed by a vital home league game against Barcelona on March 16 which could have a decisive impact on the title race.

Ahead of the Getafe match, Simeone is not expected to make major changes, with switches in defence expected to balance his squad.

Simeone will ask the majority of his star names to play on including attacking duo Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann despite the latter needing to manage his game time.

However, the main concern on Alvarez focuses on the possibility for suspension, with the Argentinian currently on four yellow cards in league action.

If he picks up a booking against Getafe, he will incur an instant one game league ban, and miss out against Barcelona.

Alvarez opened the scoring against Barcelona in their recent Copa del Rey semi final second leg and he would be a key absence against Hansi Flick’s team.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, that is a risk Simeone is willing to take due to his importance to the team this season.

The 25-year-old has netted 22 goals across all competitions in his debut campaign after joining from Manchester City last summer including 10 in La Liga action.