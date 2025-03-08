“It will happen” – Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Real Madrid future amid Xabi Alonso speculation

Over the last 12 months, there has regularly been speculation about the future of Carlo Ancelotti as head coach of Real Madrid. The iconic Italian manager is contracted until the end of next season, although there is talk that he could be moved on before then in favour of Xabi Alonso arriving.

It has become clear that Real Madrid will look to appoint Alonso as their next manager, but the only question is when. Like Ancelotti, he sees his contract with Bayer Leverkusen run out in the summer of 2026, and although this would be the logical time for him to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, it does appear that there is a chance that he takes the job at the end of the current season.

Earlier this week, Ancelotti addressed the matter during his interview on PoretCast di Giacomo Poretti. He made it clear that he will not be walking away himself, and the only way for him to leave before the end of his contract is if he is sacked by Florentino Perez.

“I don’t know when. I don’t decide. The only clear thing I know is that I don’t decide when I will leave, the president will. It will happen sooner or later.”

Ancelotti has been a legendary manager for Real Madrid, and although this season has been tough, it would be unfair if he was pushed out of the door just to ensure that Alonso arrives as soon as possible.

As per Football Italia, Ancelotti was also asked about Nico Paz during the interview. The young midfielder has been a sensation for Como since joining from Real Madrid last summer, and recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are looking to activate the buy clause in their agreement with the Serie A side.

“He is doing well, very very well.”