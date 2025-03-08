“His future is going to be…” – Carlo Ancelotti confirms Federico Valverde position

Real Madrid are aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at Real Betis when they host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon. The defending champions could be six points away from the La Liga summit by the time they kick off, so it is imperative that they return to winning ways at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, they are coming up against a Rayo side that are difficult to beat, and who they drew 0-0 against at the Bernabeu last season – and also drew 3-3 against earlier in the season at Vallecas. On the fixture, Carlo Ancelotti expects to be tough, as he said during his pre-match press conference (via Diario AS).

“Rayo are doing very well. They are well-organised, intense, and they are going to demand the mourning from us. We must continue in the fight. Scoring points is vital. We’re fine. We’ve had time to recover well since Tuesday, hopefully a good game will come out.”

Ancelotti also confirmed that Federico Valverde is available to face Rayo, despite concerns about his physical condition. He also responded to speculation that the Uruguayan midfielder could be utilised at right-back on a permanent basis going forward.

“He’s fine, available. He arrived just against Atleti, but he has improved and is in good condition. He can play. I know where he likes to play the least, as a right winger. He likes to be a pivot or interior and as a full-back as well. In the future he will be one of the best, or he already is, he is the best midfielder in the world, the best full-back… But his future is going to be in central midfield.

“For players, either you run or you make the difference. If you don’t run or make a difference, it’s wrong. There are players who do both. If you don’t run, then you have to make a difference. Valverde can do both.”