“He is not always at his best” – Carlo Ancelotti addresses Kylian Mbappe criticism

It has not been the best start to 2025 for Real Madrid, who have gone from first to third in the La Liga standings since the beginning of January. They were also comprehensively beaten in the Spanish Super Cup by Barcelona, although it is their league form that has been the most worrying.

Last weekend’s defeat to Real Betis made it one win in five in La Liga for Real Madrid, and because of this run of form, they are three points behind Barcelona at the top of the table. As per Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti reflected on the loss at the Benito Villamarin, which he believes that his side have already bounced back from.

“I was disappointed in the match. I thought the team was in good shape, I didn’t expect that slump. But it was isolated. I don’t think the players choose games, I think that in such a demanding season the wear and tear is very high. Sometimes you may think that not every game you are 100%. The dynamic was good and we reacted well. We are back on the right track.”

Ancelotti was also asked about the criticism that Kylian Mbappe received after his performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week.

“Against Atleti he didn’t do what he did against City. On a general level he does very well, we are very happy with him. We must bear in mind that he is not always at his best. The season is demanding, it’s normal, especially in quality players, those have more ups and downs, it’s something genetic. He’s doing very well. If we’re in the Champions League round of 16, it’s a lot for him, he scored four goals in the tie.”

Another player that has attracted scrutiny this season is Eduardo Camavinga, but Ancelotti expects the midfielder to be back to his best soon.

“He hasn’t had continuity, he’s had important injuries. They have left him out for three and a half months, which makes it more difficult to get continuity. Now he is improving little by little, in recent games he has had back pain that did not allow him to play at 100%. He has endured because of the team’s need. He will return to his best version.”