Barcelona offered two options to reschedule Osasuna game

Barcelona may only have two options to reschedule their La Liga clash with Osasuna.

La Blaugrana made a late announcement to postpone their clash with Osasuna on March 8 at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

The decision came following a tragic update from the club via confirmation of the sad news first team club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia had passed away suddenly with no further details at this stage.

Further information is expected in the coming hours, but it is believed to have been a request made by the squad, as a mark of respect and gratitude to Minarro Garcia.

The decision was accepted by the La Liga match delegate and Osasuna as part of a fast moving and emotional instance for all involved.

Barcelona are not expected to request any change to their UEFA Champions League home tie with Benfica on March 11 with a 1-0 lead going into the second leg.

However, the club will now need to speak with La Liga and Osasuna, to secure a new date within a tight end of season schedule.

As per reports from Diario AS, there are only two fixture windows available, with the provision of Barcelona reaching the Copa del Rey and Champions League finals.

If that is the case, Wednesday May 21 could be the only available date, due to the incoming international break blocking off the rest of March.

As an alternative, if Barcelona are knocked out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and do not reach the Copa del Rey final, April 26 could then open up.

That would fall on the day of the Copa del Rey final and would allow adequate time in between possible Champions League quarter and semi finals.

However, La Liga would need to be convinced over allowing a league game to clash with the final, particularly if it features a Madrid derby.