Barcelona v Osasuna postponed following shock death of club doctor

Barcelona have confirmed the postponement of their La Liga clash with Osasuna tonight.

La Blaugrana had been preparing for their key league tie at home to Osasuna at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

However, in the hour before kick off, reports emerged of a request to call off the game at short notice, amid rumours of a Barcelona staff member being seriously unwell.

The club have since confirmed the sad news of the passing of first team club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia with no further details at this stage.

Further information is expected in the coming hours, but it is believed to have been a request made by the squad, as a mark of respect and gratitude to Minarro Garcia.

La Liga have accepted the proposal with Osasuna also offering their condolences over the news.

No update will be made until tomorrow regarding an fresh rescheduling of the fixture which will need to be addressed by the club and La Liga to fit in with the remaining 2024/25 calendar.

Barcelona host Benfica in a UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg on March 11 in their final home game before the international break at the end of March.

That game is not anticipated to be at risk of postponement at this stage, with the Barcelona hierarchy expected to update UEFA, before looking ahead to the game.

Minarro is believed to have joined the club at the start of the campaign and he was present with the squad at the hotel as part of their pre-game preparations.

The latest news from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo indicates he passed away this afternoon with the players and staff sleeping ahead of the match.

Miñarro spent time with the squad at the hotel today, having a meal with them. Later in the afternoon, during nap time, he passed away. @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 8, 2025

At this point, that has not been confirmed by the club, with the priority being with his family and friends at this difficult time.