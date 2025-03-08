Barcelona defender following Pedri-style recovery plan

One of the stories of the season for Barcelona has been Pedri’s recovery from regular muscular injuries, and the club’s aim is for others to follow suit. Dani Olmo will do so, given that he is another that has shown signs of injury proneness over the last few years, and this is also the case of Ronald Araujo.

Araujo, who missed the entire first half of the season after tearing his hamstring during last summer’s Copa America, has regularly suffered muscular problems since breaking into the Barcelona first team. This has limited his progression, and as such, club officials are determined to ensure that he gets back to his best – and like Pedri, becomes even better.

As per Sport, Araujo has been on a similar plan to Pedri over the last few months, which he has been following within the club but also on his own time. Barcelona are aware that the Uruguayan defender’s power means that he is more susceptible to muscle tears, which is why these steps have been taken.

So far, the plan has worked relatively well – Araujo did injure his ankle in last month’s victory at Sevilla, although that was as a result of a challenge from Saul Niguez. Barcelona are hoping that he continues to keep fit for as long as possible, as he showed during the midweek victory over Benfica that he is a very valuable member of Flick’s squad, even if he is no longer a guaranteed starter.

Araujo is still seen as being one of the players that can become a regular starter for many years to come at Barcelona, and if he can follow a similar progression to Pedri, he can also easily become one of the best central defenders in the world. For now, he must focus on keeping himself as fit as possible, which he is doing well with.