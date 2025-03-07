Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso in the summer, especially with doubts remaining around Carlo Ancelotti’s management. However it seems neither Ancelotti nor Alonso nor Real Madrid know for certain who will be in charge of the club next season.

Los Blancos are much less likely sack Ancelotti should he win the Champions League or La Liga this season, both of which are well within their reach at the time of writing. The Italian has a contract until 2026, and a successful season is as close to a guarantee of his continuity as he can get. If Los Blancos do not win either of the two major trophies this season, then Ancelotti’s continuity will be in question.

The Athletic report that Alonso’s arrival is possible though, and others say there is a ‘good chance’ that the Basque is installed in the summer. Ancelotti’s staff regard Alonso as the best choice for Real Madrid should they decide to replace the Italian, and there is an ‘awareness that something is moving.’ Ancelotti’s camp believe that an agent is in touch with Alonso to sort out the details of him becoming the next Real Madrid manager.

If Ancelotti were to leave in the summer, he would be offered a a role at Real Madrid elsewhere in the club, as President Florentino Perez believes he can still give value elsewhere. There is also talk that Ancelotti would like to manage internationally, with Brazil and Canada (the country of birth of his partner) suggested as attractive destinations.

Ultimately what seems clear, as is the case with most decisions at Real Madrid, it will come down to Perez’s word. While he did decide to maintain Ancelotti in 2023 after ‘only’ winning the Copa del Rey, that sort of clemency is rare at Real Madrid, and seems unlikely to occur twice. For Ancelotti, the equation will no doubt be clear.