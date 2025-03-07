Super-agent Pini Zahavi has had a hand in brokering some of their biggest deals in football in recent decades. Two of those were moves for Neymar Junior, the first to Paris Saint-Germain, and the second to Al-Hilal. Now at Santos just 18 months after moving to Saudi Arabia, Zahavi is working on a return to European football for the 33-year-old.

According to Sport, Zahavi is pushing hard to land Neymar a job at Barcelona or Bayern Munich this summer. Zahavi shares a close relationship with Barcelona President Joan Laporta, and with the Blaugrana hoping to bring in a left winger this summer, Neymar is willing to sign a one-year deal in the summer, when he becomes a free agent at the end of his Santos contract, and accept ‘reasonable’ economic terms.

While Barcelona are not planning on a move for Neymar, the financial factor could lead them back to the Brazilian. Unless they sell well this summer, from a squad where nobody is keen to leave, then they are unlikely to be able to make many signings this summer. Meanwhile the other club that Zahavi is attempting to land Neymar a job at is Bayern Munich.

Neymar is not keen on a move to the Premier League, but wants a competitive team that can win it all. The Bavarian giants are not planning any major moves for 2025, with their focus on Florian Wirtz in 2026, but neither are they considering a move for the Brazilian at the time of writing.

Recently Director of Football at Barcelona, Deco, poured cold water on the idea of Neymar returning to the club. While he undoubtedly does not lack talent, and would provide plenty to Barcelona in terms of star power, he seems an equally poor fit for Hansi Flick’s system and the hard-working atmosphere that he has installed at the Ciutat Esportiva.