Real Madrid top FIFA’s Club World Cup cash list ahead of 2025 tournament

Real Madrid stand to secure a major financial boost at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

The newly-formatted tournament has come in for major scrutiny and criticism as part of FIFA’s expansion the old competition.

32 club teams from six confederations will compete in the biggest version of the Club World Cup with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid flying the flag for Spain.

The pair are part of 12 European sides represented as FIFA aim to change the narrative around the competition and build towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

As part of the build up, FIFA have confirmed a bumper prize pot of $1bn [€929m] will be split between the teams taking part.

This will be structured across fixed amounts for appearing in the competition and also performance related.

Reports from Marca have offered a breakdown of what the two Spanish sides could pocket with Real Madrid starting off in a stronger position than their city rivals.

Los Blancos are already guaranteed €35m, of which €10m are fixed with the rest relating to club profile, projected audiences, previous titles won and the commercial appeal of the club.

That is more than any other club, before a ball has been kicked in the US, with Atletico Madrid starting on €20m.

The full details of what teams can bring in focuses on their progress with a spot in the last 16 securing €7m per club, the quarter finals at €12m and the semi finals at €20m.

Wins in the group stages amount to €2m with a draw at €1m.

A losing finalist will pick up a cool €28m with the champions handed €37m by FIFA.

In the final tallies, Real Madrid stand to bring in a huge windfall of €145m – if they will all three group games – and lift the trophy in New Jersey on July 13.

Los Blancos have been placed in Group H alongside Al Hilal, Pachuca and RB Salzburg with Atletico Madrid in Group B with PSG, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders.