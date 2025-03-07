Real Madrid tend not to spend money with frivolity these days, and instead are usually on the hunt for the world’s best young players, or ‘opportunities’ in the market. One of those could be about to appear in the Bundesliga.

Generally that tends to mean a veteran player running down their contract, as has happened with David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe. The same is predicted to happen with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold with Los Blancos confident of getting a deal done for the scouse star. That would not be the case for his compatriot Jamie Gittens, but he could be available this summer.

It was reported earlier in the year that Real Madrid have been impressed with his pace and ability to unbalance defences with his dribbling. The 20-year-old is still raw, but was key in Borussia Dortmund taking a 2-0 lead at the Santiago Bernabeu against Los Blancos earlier in the season in the Champions League. While he is not a priority, it was said that he was being scouted by Real Madrid, and should the opportunity to sign him for the right price appear, then they would consider a move.

According to The Daily Briefing, that is within the realms of possibility this summer. Christian Falk has explained that if Dortmund do not finish in the top four in Germany and qualify for the Champions League next season, they will be forced to sell one of their stars. The two names on the chopping block would likely be Gittens or Karim Adeyemi.

Currently Dortmund sit 10th, six points removed from fourth spot, currently occupied by Mainz. Ahead of them are also last year’s qualifiers RB Leipzig and Stuttgart too. Los Blancos do lack natural width in their squad from the frontline, but it might be hard fit, given the competition for places with the likes of Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Endrick Felipe are all on the outside looking in.