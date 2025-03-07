Real Madrid have been the loudest and most virulent with their complaints about officiating in Spain, and they will get a seat at the table as reform of the system is decided. Despite facing disciplinary action for their incendiary letter to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Los Blancos appear to be mending bridges with them.

Three weeks ago it was decided that the clubs would participate with the RFEF, CTA (Referees Committee) and La Liga in deciding how to reform the refereeing system, amid consistent and widespread complaints, albeit none openly making accusations of corruption and manipulation against one club as happened with Real Madrid. It was decided by a majority vote from Primera and Segunda that Real Betis, Sevilla, Albacete and Granada would be the clubs representing their interests on the Referee Reform Committee.

This was the first step in the ‘structural changes’ promised by RFEF President Rafael Louzan the previous week. Real Madrid did stand for that committee, but received just four votes compared to the nine for Sevilla and twelve for Real Betis. However Marca are now reporting that Real Madrid will be present in those discussions alongside the elected representatives from Seville.

In a decision taken by the RFEF and La Liga together, and agreed by Louzan and President Javier Tebas, Real Madrid have been invited to participate in the discussions. Sevilla Femenino, Tenerife Femenino from Liga F, and Antequera and Fuenlabrada from Primera RFEF will alos be present, as will Racing Santander. The Cantabrian side have also been invited rather than elected, although no reason is given.

In the case of Real Madrid, Louzan is reportedly keen to improve dialogue with Los Blancos, and wants to extend the hand in order to improve relations. The invite was suggested while Real Madrid executives attended the Federation headquarters to discuss Jude Bellingham’s red card against Osasuna.