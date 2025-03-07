Martin Zubimendi’s absence continues ahead of Man United trip

Real Sociedad sealed a vital 1-1 UEFA Europa League draw at home to Manchester United ahead of key trip to Old Trafford next week.

La Real will face off with Ruben Amorim’s side once again on March 13 after Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty sealed a draw in San Sebatian.

Imanol Alguacil labelled United as ‘one of the best teams in Europe’ after the game as the hosts were a little fortunate to secure a tie late on with the Red Devils better than their domestic form suggested.

The result was made even more eye-catching as La Real achieved it without the presence of midfield metronome Martin Zubimendi who was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad.

The Spain international was rated as a 50-50 doubt heading into the game due to ongoing muscle fatigue and a fever eventually ruled him out against Amorim’s team.

As reports from Marca, the 26-year-old has still not returned to training, ahead of a vital La Liga clash at home to Sevilla on March 9.

Alguacil will keep an eye on his progress in the next 24 hours with only one recovery session scheduled before facing Sevilla.

The current indication is that Zubimendi will be given extra time and rest this weekend to boost his chances of making the trip to Manchester.

Real Sociedad will need him at full power for a busy few weeks incoming as they look to chase down a European qualification spot in La Liga, progress on into the Europa League quarter finals, and overturn Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi finals.

Zubimendi will be determined to win a trophy at his hometown club before the end of the campaign with his future still under major scrutiny.

Arsenal are reportedly poised to activate his £51m release clause in June after the Basque-born star infamously opted against joining Liverpool last summer.