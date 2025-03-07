La Liga rival backs Vinicius Junior over anti-racism battle

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has once again hit out at a lack of action towards racism in football.

The Brazil international has become a visible figurehead of anti-racism movements in Spain as part of a wider drive for change and action against perpetrators.

Vinicius Jr has suffered years of racist abuse and trolling on social media but the issue has spilt into stadiums in recent seasons.

Multiple incidents of opposition fans racially abusing him have been reported but the Los Blancos No.7 remains a target with mixed action enforced on the issue.

In the latest incident, Vini Jr came to the support of Palmerias player Luighi who was subjected to horrific abuse in an U20 Copa Libertadores match against Cerro Porteño supporters.

Vini Jr offered his backing to Luighi and demanded the governing body of South American football [CONMEBOL] do more to stamp out these incidents with decisive action.

Despite rumours of the ongoing issue forcing him to leave Spain, the 24-year-old is ready to commit his future to Real Madrid.

Ahead of Real Madrid’s weekend home clash with Rayo Vallecano, veteran defender Florian Lejeune offered his view on Vinicius’ crusade on racism.

“He’s a young player who is still learning. He’s seems like a good person who doesn’t want to do any harm or do anything wrong. However, because of the way he competes, things don’t go so well for him,” as per an interview with EFE via Mundo Deportivo.

With Real Madrid battling to retain their La Liga title, and Rayo pushing for European qualification for the first time in two decades, it will be a key clash on March 9.

The reverse fixture ended as a 3-3 draw in Vallecas in December and Rayo are one of the few teams Vinicius has not scored against across seven seasons in Madrid.