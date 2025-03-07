Former RFEF chief claims ‘threat to kill’ made to Lamine Yamal’s father over Spain allegiance

Lamine Yamal has risen to become a star for Barcelona and Spain in the last 12 months.

The 17-year-old was selected in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for UEFA Euro 2024 last summer, and despite not turning 17 until the day before their final win over England, he was central to the title.

He is now a certain starter for de la Fuente ahead of Spain’s UEFA Nations League double header against the Netherlands later this month.

However, his eventual call to play for Spain was blighted by controversy, despite representing La Roja at four underage levels before his senior bow in September 2023.

Lamine Yamal’s family background incudes a Moroccan father and a mother from Equatorial Guinea with the teenager being born and raised just outside Barcelona city centre.

His father is heavily rumoured to have pushed for Lamine Yamal to represent Morocco with the teenager growing up in Rocafonda – which has a significant population of Moroccan nationals.

Despite that pressure, Lamine Yamal stuck with his original call to represent Spain, which former RFEF director of football Albert Lugue outlined was difficult.

External issues played a key role and Luque hinted Lamine Yamal was concerned he could even physically be endangered by his son’s choice.

“It was not an easy case. The Moroccan coach went expressly to Lamine Yamal’s family and the Moroccan government also tried to convince him,” Luque told an interview with Cadena SER.

“But, when we spoke to him he told me: ‘I want to be European champion, I’m being pressured by all sides but I want to play for Spain’.

“His father was more complicated. He told me that in Morocco they would kill him. He told me some things that it’s better not to talk about.

“His mother is the person Lamine leans on the most. She asked if I wanted him to be with Spain, and I lied, I told her it was because he was ready and not because of [the threat from] Morocco.”