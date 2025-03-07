Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has explained that the dressing room atmosphere and honesty at the club are two of the keys to his success so far in charge of the Blaugrana. Real Madrid were heavy favourites for the title, but with only the addition of Dani Olmo, Flick’s side are keeping pace in La Liga as the final third of the season begins.

Flick’s team recovered from an early sending off for Pau Cubarsi on Wednesday night to win 1-0 against Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. Flick told the press that he was more focused on putting in a positive performance than the avoidance of mistakes in big games though.

“It is always good to have a positive outlook, also during matches, a negative approach is not good to avoid mistakes. We have learned from the past that we can defend well as a team, it is a very good thing.”

Asked about the best decision he had made while at Barcelona and the worst, the German coach explained he did not have time to mull over decisions to that degree.

“It’s a question and a difficult one. I haven’t thought much about this. Others may think about this, I don’t think about this, I don’t have time.”

However he did have a lengthier answer when asked about what he felt was different about managing Barcelona compared to other jobs he has had.

"I'm really proud of the team, because in every situation, they have a good answer. This gives us confidence in our idea and the way we want to play. It's working really well at the moment, hopefully we can keep that going."

“So many questions today (laughs), can we go back and finish?”

“When we start here we had a clear idea of how we want to play. We analyse all the players, and all the B team players too, and everyone. What I had here, was also a clear discussion with Deco and the club, and we were ready to be honest. They are honest with me, I am honest with them, and this is a great start.”

He continued on to say that the atmosphere at the club was as good as he has seen.

“What I can say is that the players and the team, they have a great desire to compete. In the dressing room, it’s a really great atmosphere, you can feel it’s something special. This is the most important thing for me. It’s unbelievable. Everyone takes care of each other. And I love it. I think we have created a great atmosphere. It’s important that the staff too have this atmosphere, that they feel important as well in this project.”

“This is what I have to manage, what the others help me with too, and it’s really great at the moment. I know it’s much easier when you win than when you lose, but we focus on what we can do, and what is in our hands, and I think this is the best way. I hope you liked the answer.”

Flick: "Resting Pedri? We'll see tomorrow. He is a great professional, his behavior is incredible day by day, and he recovers well in training. He works at the highest level. He gives us great strength in this position, and tomorrow we will decide how he feels to play."

The contrast between now and this time last year is stark. The end of Xavi Hernandez’s reign was characterised by media spin and conflicting stories leaking out of the club, with various internal issues becoming public knowledge. Since Flick has arrived, the noise around the club has for the most part quietened, and the results have followed.