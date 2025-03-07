Rayo Vallecano forward Etienne Eto’o has told the media that he has a good relationship with his famous father, former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Cameroon forward Samuel Eto’o. The current president of the Cameroon FA has come in for plenty of negative headlines of late, but Etienne seems happy with it.

One of those headlines was a little over a year ago when it emerged that his 21-year-old daughter Annie was suing for a lack of child maintenance. However Etienne Eto’o said he had no issues with his father.

“The relationship with him now is very good, that mental stability has benefitted me a lot because it has coincided with my best moment,” he told Cadena Cope, as quoted by Marca.

“For me to bear my father’s last name is a source of pride and I know that he is super proud and excited about this new stage of mine.”

Although Etienne Eto’o liacks the pace of his father, he does still find plenty of use in watching his father.

“Seeing everything my father has been able to achieve, coming from nothing… For me he is a true reference and his example helps me move forward because I have always wanted to be a footballer.”

“I was born in Mallorca, I am Cameroonian and I feel Cameroonian but also very Spanish. My father played with Cameroon and one of my challenges is to be able to win something with Cameroon and tell myself and the people that I have been able to achieve it.”

This week Rayo Vallecano face Real Madrid, and Etienne Eto’o certainly comes from a strong tradition of scoring there.

“Everyone dreams of playing in stadiums like the Bernabeu. This whole year has been a dream. I am very grateful to Inigo who saw something in me to give me this opportunity.”

Inigo Perez gave Etienne Eto’o his first-team debut back in October during a 5-0 win over Villamuriel in the Copa del Rey, and the 22-year-old was able to score in his 15 minutes on the pitch. Two weeks ago he made his La Liga debut off the bench against Villarreal, but with Sergio Camello and Raul de Tomas injured, and Randy Nteka suspended, Rayo’s next most natural striker is Eto’o. While it seems unlikely he will start, there is a chance he could play some part.