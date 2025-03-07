Diego Simeone curses his luck
Diego Simeone asks Atletico Madrid stars to play on ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Atletico Madrid face a defining week in their 2024/25 season ahead of travelling to Getafe on March 9.

Los Rojiblancos then face a quick turnaround, to host Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg, just three days later.

Simeone’s charges need a response back at the Estadio Metropolitano after losing 2-1 on the other side of the capital last week.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have the edge, and regardless of the result the end up with in midweek, Simeone will need to keep his team revved up to host Barcelona next weekend.

Despite the pressure, Simeone is typically focused on the task at hand, which is winning at Getafe to keep in range of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

The Argentinian will need to balance his stars game time delicately as he wants a full strength XI against his two main rivals – but he will not make heavy rotations on the road at Getafe.

Robin Le Normand

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Simeone will ask nine players to start both legs against Real Madrid and the two league clashes with Getafe and Barcelona.

The only expected changes in the south of Madrid are set to come in defence with Robin Le Normand and Cesar Azpilicueta tipped to get the nod over Jose Maria Gimenez and Javi Galan.

Galan ended the first leg with muscle soreness, but is not a major doubt, whilst Le Normand is aiming to push his starting case, after Gimenez was caught out for Brahim Diaz’s winner.

The main surprise comes in attack, if Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann both start all four games, despite the presence of Alexander Sorloth.

Both players will be substituted, if things are looking positive at the Estadio Coliseum on Sunday, with Sorloth and Angel Correa prepped to come on as normal.

