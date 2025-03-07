Barcelona star announces separation from wife of seven years

Barcelona goalkeeper and captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has announced on social media that he is separating from partner Daniela ter Stegen (nee Jehle), after over a decade together. The 32-year-old has two children with his wife of seven years.

Ter Stegen signed for Barcelona at the age of just 21 from Borussia Monchengladbach, arriving in 2014 from Germany, and did so alongside Jehle. The pair would settle in together in the popular neighbourhood of Gracia, and could often be seen by locals in the area doing his shopping and cycling, living a relatively normal life.

Jehle and ter Stegen got married in 2017 in Sitges, and two years later, would have their first child, Ben in 2019. Just over a year ago, their second child, Tom, would be born. However ter Stegen put out a message on his Instagram in English and in Spanish declaring that the pair would be separating after over a decade together, and requested privacy as they adapt to the change.

“Hello all, After careful consideration, Dani and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not an easy one, as you can imagine, but we both believe it is the best step for us.”

“Our joint focus is on doing what is best for our children, ensuring they continue to have a loving and stable environment. We remain committed to working together as parents and treating each other with respect and appreciation as we always have.”

“During this personal time, we kindly ask for your understanding and for respecting our privacy – especially that of our children. Thank you. With appreciation, Dani & Marc,” read a statement on his Instagram.

Ter Stegen has spent the last six months recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in September. There is optimism he could return to action before the end of the season though, and towards the end of the month, it will become clear whether he can do so. It will give Hansi Flick a decision to make with Wojciech Szczesny performing well.