Atletico Madrid receive double fitness boost but fear suspensions

Atletico Madrid face a crucial eight days commencing on Sunday, as they go into three games that could define their La Liga campaign, and certainly their European run. Diego Simeone will be keeping a close eye on what resources he is risking and has available.

With Koke Resurreccion missing through injury in recent weeks, it has left Simeone without his most natural alternative to Pablo Barrios and Rodrigo de Paul in midfield. The Atletico captain is recovering from a hamstring injury, and on Friday exercised alone on the pitch. He is desperate not to miss their Champions League derby return leg with Real Madrid on Wednesday, and is doing everything he can to return in time.

That may be just in the nick of time. Four days after their clash with Real Madrid, Los Rojiblancos host Barcelona at the Metropolitano in a crucial Liga fixture. As per Diario AS, Pablo Barrios is one of three key players that will be suspended for the Barcelona game if they are booked, alongside Julian Alvarez and Jose Maria Gimenez.

One player who will be back for all three of their fixtures in their run-in to the international break is Cesar Azpilicueta. The Basque defender trained as normal on Friday, and will be fit against Getafe.

With Azpilicueta back as an option, it will allow Simeone another alternative at left-back, where Javi Galan struggled on Tuesday night, and previous to that, against Lamine Yamal. Reinildo Mandava is another option, but the Mozambique international has been used sparingly by Simeone too.

Although Getafe is clearly the least demanding of the run of fixtures Atletico have had of late, neither is it an ideal opportunity to rotate. Los Azulones can be a tough opponent, especially at the Coliseum, and it pits the two best defences in La Liga against each other.

