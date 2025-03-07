Barcelona appear as if they will postpone their hunt for Robert Lewandowski’s successor until next summer, but it may mean putting together a new list of targets for next summer. The Polish striker turns 37 in August, but with Barcelona lacking space in their salary limit for a major signing, which means relying on his legs for another season.

That is not to say that Barcelona have not been linked with various number nines in recent months. The received knowledge is that Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak would be their preferred target, while RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko is another option who attracts them. Another forward Barcelona have looked at, as have many of Europe’s elite, is Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

According to The Daily Briefing, Arsenal are now leading the race for Sesko. It is believed that he has a verbal agreement with Leipzig that would allow him to leave for €70m. A move to the Premier League is believed to be attractive for Sesko, and the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked to him.

Meanwhile Bayern Munich have Sesko on their shortlist, while Gyokeres is also present on that list. Previous reports have cited the same €70m price tag for Gyokeres to be extracted from Lisbon, despite having a €100m release clause.

On the other hand Isak could well prove to expensive for all suitors in the coming summer. Newcastle are reportedly setting the bar at over €100m to allow the Swedish striker out the door, although they are not intending on a sale.

It looks like Barcelona will be using Ferran Torres as their alternative to Lewandowski – the Valencian winger has operated there to good effect in recent months, and is being used there more often than not by Hansi Flick.