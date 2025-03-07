Liverpool boss Arne Slot cited the winning mantra of Real Madrid ahead of their key UEFA Champions League return next week.

The Reds were forced to battle at the Parc des Princes as Luis Enrique’s PSG dominated the Premier League leaders in Paris.

An incredible performance from Alisson Becker rallied Liverpool as they repelled everything PSG threw at them.

That grit paid off in the closing stages, as Harvey Elliott kept his cool to slide home a winner, and give Liverpool a 1-0 edge ahead of the second leg at Anfield.

Slot admitted his side struggled against PSG, and stated they are the best side in Europe based on statistics from this season, with his team lucky not to lose heavily in the French capital.

Ahead of a return to Premier League action this weekend, at home to rock bottom Southampton, Slot is expected to make widespread changes to keep his squad fresh for PSG’s visit.

The Dutch coach was clear on the importance of the result but believes Real Madrid have consistently shown that winning games in Europe can be very specific.

“No team can play all 38 league matches or Champions League games with just good football. Real Madrid is one of the best examples of this,” as per BBC Sport.

“They find ways to win matches even when the other team plays better, that’s what they do.”

As the fixture schedule changes for next week, Liverpool will host PSG on March 11, as Real Madrid make the short trip across the city to face Atletico Madrid the day after.

Brahim Diaz’s winner at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu gives the defending champions a 2-1 lead ahead of the second leg against Los Rojiblancos with the winners of the overall tie set to face Arsenal in the quarter finals at the start of April.