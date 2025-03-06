WATCH: Real Sociedad equalise against Manchester United courtesy of Mikel Oyarzabal

Manchester United took the lead in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie against Real Sociedad, but they have now been pegged back at the Reale Arena.

La Real have been underwhelming in this match, and just before the hour mark, they fell behind when Joshua Zirkzee found the back of the net from the edge of the box after a pullback from Alejandro Garnacho. However, it turns out that they were not behind for long.

Just over 10 minutes later, La Real were awarded a penalty when Bruno Fernandes was adjudged to have handled inside the area – the infringement was missed on-field, but after a VAR review, it was given. Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up, and he sent Andre Onana the wrong way to score his fourth spot-kick of the season.

Mikel Oyarzabal equalises from the spot against Man United following a Bruno Fernandes handball 💥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/XHutcxe00p — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 6, 2025

La Real really needed that goal, and they will now aim to add another as they go in search of taking an advantage into next week’s return leg in Manchester.