WATCH: Real Sociedad fall behind to Manchester United as Joshua Zirkzee opens scoring

Real Sociedad’s hopes of reaching the Europa League quarter-finals have suffered a blow as Manchester United have taken the lead in the first leg of their round of 16 tie at the Reale Arena.

The first 45 minutes was devoid of much action, but it was Man United that came the closest when Bruno Fernandes saw an effort cleared off the line by La Real defender Aritz Elustondo. And they have now taken the lead just before the hour mark, which they feel will be deserved.

It is Joshua Zirkzee that has opened the scoring, as he passed the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the box following a cutback from Alejandro Garnacho.

Alex Remiro will be disappointed not to have done better for that goal, and now La Real must look to find a response before full time in this first leg. If they go to Manchester next week with a deficit, they will find it very tough to overcome it. So far, head coach Imanol Alguacil was right in his assessment of Man United being favourites, although he will want to avoid defeat.

Tags Europa League Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United Real Sociedad

