Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is set for one of the best contracts in the game this summer, be it at the Santiago Bernabeu, or in Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian has been consistent in stating his desire to remain at Real Madrid, but discussions with the Middle Eastern superpower have continued throughout the season.

Los Blancos have contacted Vinicius in the last month in order to find out his contract demands ahead of a negotiation, and the Brazilian has made it clear that he expects to be the best-paid player at the team, with a rise of over 30% compared to Kylian Mbappe’s base wage. Something President Florentino Perez has little intention of fulfilling.

Parallel to this of course is the long-running story of Saudi Arabia’s interest in Vinicius. They say that Real Madrid could receive an offer of €300-400m, while Vinicius would be set for a €1b contract, the first of its kind in football.

However Vinicius may be the one that negotiates on terms with Saudi Arabia. Both Real Madrid and Vinicius are keen to get a new deal done, with talks scheduled for the end of the season, but he is making arrangements should they not reach an agreement. Cadena SER say one of his requests will be for his deal at Saudi Arabia to be much shorter; rather than the five-year deal being offered, Vinicius would be much more open for a two to three-year contract.

Still just 24 years old, this of course would allow Vinicius to make himself one of the richest footballers in history, and still return to the European elite for the peak of his career should he choose to do so. Whether Saudi Arabia are willing to make it a short-term deal is not yet clear, but the two sides have already met in Prague this year.