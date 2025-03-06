Valencia committed to Nou Mestalla move in 2027

At the start of 2025, Valencia confirmed that construction work on the Nou Mestalla had started again after a 16-year hiatus. The project had originally begun back in 2007, but it was put on hold in 2009 due to the club’s financial problems, although those now appear to have finally been sorted, which is why things have started moving again.

The project is expected to cost in the region of €300m, and Valencia have already secured a loan to cover the costs. The stadium is expected to have a capacity in excess of 70,000 seats, and the idea is for it to be used for the 2030 World Cup, for which Spain is one of the host nations alongside Portugal and Morocco.

Kiat Lim, who was recently appointed as Valencia’s new president, visited the site of the Nou Mestalla on Thursday, and on the back of this, the club has insisted that the project will be completed during the summer of 2027, with the idea being that Los Che will be able to move to their new home for the start of the 2027-28 season.

Upon visiting the site, Valencia explained that Lim, as well as Javier Solis, the new general manager, the director of operations and infrastructures, Christian Schneider, and Lay Hoon visited “the future home of Valencianismo, a key project in the generation of new ways of income, which represents a great opportunity for growth and with which Valencia CF will enter the future”.

Understandably, there is a lot of excitement within Valencia now that work has resumed on the Nou Mestalla. There is still approximately 30 months to go until it is ready for use, but the countdown has started. However, this does mean that the current Mestalla stadium is entering its final few years of use, which is very sad to see given the history that it holds.