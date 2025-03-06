Outgoing Real Madrid coach expected to be appointed as Schalke 04 manager

In the summer, it is certain that Real Madrid Castilla will be looking for a new head coach, with Raul Gonzalez expected to leave his role when his contract comes to an end. The 47-year-old club legend has held the position since 2019, but after six years, he will be moving on to pastures new.

Alvaro Arbeloa, who is currently in charge of Real Madrid’s U19 side, is expected to succeed Raul, and he is seen as a possible future head coach of the first team – this is something that Raul was not seen as, which is one of the reasons why he will be moved on in the summer.

In recent years, Raul has regularly been linked with making the step up to managing in professional football, so the expectation would be that he would not short of offers once he leaves Real Madrid. And at this stage, it looks likely that he could immediately step into his next job upon ending his stay in the Spanish capital.

As reported by BILD (via ED), Schalke 04 are keen to appoint Raul as their next manager. In recent weeks, there has been more contacts between officials from the German club and the Castilla head coach’s entourage. It’s stated that if he was appointed, he would “have full powers in the preparation of the squad and direct decision-making”.

Raul is familiar with Schalke, having spent two seasons at the then-Bundesliga side at the end of his playing career. He has been a much-loved figure since that spell, and because of this, he has regularly been in the thoughts of club officials in regards to becoming their head coach.

For now, Raul will be focused on ending the season on a high with Castilla, but soon, he will need to start giving proper consideration to his future.