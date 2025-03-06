AS Monaco have for many years been a hotbed of talented young players, with no shortage of them having made big-money moves around Europe thereafter. The next to do so could be Lamine Camara, who impressed earlier this season against Barcelona.

The Catalan giants were linked to Camara in the summer, and then again in December, having made a €15m move to Monaco from Metz just last year. Camara won the African Golden Boy award last year, and is already a fully fledged international with Senegal, with six goals and 23 caps for the West African giants.

He looks as if he could be on the move again this summer, with Caught Offside noting that he will have a likely price tag of around €45-50m. In addition to Barcelona, rivals Real Madrid are on his trail, as are a number of Premier League sides, namely Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

Their information is that Spurs and Liverpool are the two most likely destinations for Camara at the time of writing. The former are considering an approach for Camara in the coming weeks, while Liverpool are expected to move for a midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Part of the reason for Camara’s wide appeal is his versatility, capable of putting in a defensive shift, but also getting forward to good effect. This season for Monaco Camara has scored twice and given six assists, despite often playing in deeper positions under Adi Hutter. Overall he has made 31 appearances, 27 of which were starts, only missing one of their Champions League outings.

For Barcelona and Real Madrid, it seems likely they are scouting Camara with an eye on a move down the line. The Blaugrana are already flush for talent in the middle of the pitch, with competition for places high. While Real Madrid are on the lookout for a potential addition in midfield, it seems more likely they will go for a more tested player in the middle of the pitch.