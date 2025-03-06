Liverpool and Chelsea keen on La Liga breakout star with €50m release clause

The La Liga market has become a subject of focus for many Premier League clubs in recent weeks, including Liverpool and Chelsea. And both clubs have now set their sights on one of the breakout stars in Spain of the 2024-25 season, that being Jesus Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was not counted on by Real Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini during the first few months of the season, but since November, he has become an important member of the first team squad. Since January, he has cemented himself in the starting line-up over Ez Abde, and during this period, he has produced several impressive performances.

Unsurprisingly, Rodriguez’s displays have started to attract attention from across Europe, and it is the Premier League that has taken a particular interest in the 19-year-old winger. As reported by the Daily Mail (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool and Chelsea are in the race to sign him, with the latter said to be especially keen on bringing him to London in the summer.

Rodriguez has predominantly played on the left wing in recent weeks to accommodate winter transfer window signing Antony – and if he avoids leaving Betis in the summer, he could continue playing there as Los Verdiblancos could have options to retain the services of the Manchester United loanee. However, he can also operate on the right wing, which he did so on occasion when Pablo Fornals was injured during the winter period.

Rodriguez has a €50m release clause, and triggering this would be the only guaranteed way that a deal could be done. At this stage, it is far from certain whether Betis would consider letting one of their prized young players leave, but they were open to a sale, it would surely not be for cheap. However, Chelsea and Liverpool would likely be able to afford whatever the asking price is.