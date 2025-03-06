European round-up: Real Sociedad save draw against Manchester United, Real Betis held and Athletic Club lose

After Champions League matches earlier in the week, three more La Liga clubs have been in European action on Thursday in the Europa League and the UEFA Conference League. Real Sociedad, Athletic Club and Real Betis were all involved, as they took on Manchester United, AS Roma and Vitoria de Guimaraes respectively.

Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United

Real Sociedad will feel somewhat fortunate to have secured a draw in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie against Manchester United. The visitors took the lead just before the hour mark courtesy of Joshua Zirkzee, but La Real managed to find an equaliser from the penalty spot as Mikel Oyarzabal fired home after Bruno Fernandes was adjudged to have handled inside the area. Imanol Alguacil’s side were poor, but they should have secured an advantage for the return leg as Orri Oskarsson missed a big chance late on.

AS Roma 2-1 Athletic Club

Athletic Club are in a good position to reach the Europa League quarter-finals after a draw in Rome. Despite losing star defender Dani Vivian to injury in the first half, they took the lead five minutes into the second period when his replacement Aitor Paredes headed the ball into the path of Inaki Williams, who nodded home from close range. However, the lead did not last long as Angelino fired home via the post.

Yeray Alvarez was then sent off late on for a second yellow card, before Eldor Shomurodov scored with the last kick in the 94th minute.

Real Betis 2-2 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Real Betis will be very disappointed not to have taken a lead into next week’s return leg in Portugal. They twice took the lead in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League round of 16 tie as Cedric Bakambu and Isco Alarcon scored, but Vitoria de Guimaraes twice hit back quickly courtesy of Joao Mendes and Nelson Oliveira. As such, they are favourites to see off Los Verdiblancos to reach the quarter-finals.