Barcelona have five-year extension clause in Lamine Yamal contract

A new contract for Lamine Yamal has been amongst the headlines plenty in the last three months, but all sides have been keen to publicly assure that the 17-year-old is going nowhere. Given the traumatic exit of Lionel Messi, it is fair for Barcelona fans to be concerned about the situation, given he has a little over 12 months left remaining on his current deal.

However Cadena SER have assured that Culers need not be worried. At the time when his previous deal was agreed with the club, he could only sign a maximum three-year deal while he was underage, but will turn 18 in July of this year. It was reported then that the outlines had been set for a new contract until 2030 too.

That is indeed the case, and the latest is that on his 18th birthday, an automatic five-year contract extension will be triggered. That will indeed ensure that Barcelona are not put into an awkward contract situation. The negotiations, albeit denied by Director of Football Deco, are to do with an improvement on terms for Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona have recently sent Frenkie de Jong a concrete renewal proposal, and expect his answer in the coming weeks. There's optimism that he will continue. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 6, 2025

Since the first deal was signed, Lamine Yamal has become a guaranteed starter for both Barcelona and Spain, playing a key role in La Roja’s Euro 2024 triumph too. Barcelona are more than aware of his change in status, and keen to keep agent Jorge Mendes and Lamine Yamal happy. It is noted that the relationship between the teenage talent and Barcelona is good.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta was in place during the early years of Messi’s breakout, and put in place a series of measures to keep the Argentine superstar content at the club. No doubt Deco and Laporta will be devising a similar plan of action for Lamine Yamal too, with his best years ahead of him.