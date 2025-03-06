Barcelona complete U-turn with fresh contract offer for Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona appear to have completed their U-turn on Frenkie de Jong’s future, with the Catalan club offering him a fresh contract. Earlier this season they withdrew their previous offer, which had received no response from the Dutchman, and there was talk that he would be shopped at the end of the season.

In January, it was reported that Barcelona would leave talks with de Jong until the summer, while rumours of a Premier League switch or even an attempt to sell him to Saudi Arabia featuring in the Catalan press. With de Jong at the time struggling to get back into the starting XI, it was said that Barcelona were edging towards a sale with just a year left on his contract.

However Sport now report that Barcelona have sent de Jong a fresh contract offer, which would keep him at the club until 2028. The three-year contract would see him earn around €18-19m per season, but would also see the remaining backpayments from his previous deal waived. Director of Football Deco made the offer during a meeting with de Jong’s agent Ali Dursun in February, and expect a response in the coming weeks.

Having left his fitness issues from 2024 behind him, Premier League sides have supposedly made significant offers for him. Arsenal were one of the sides interested in de Jong, and they could be one of Barcelona’s key competitors for the 27-year-old’s signature. However Barcelona are optimistic about his continuity, as de Jong’s intention is to continue at the club.

His family are settled in Barcelona, and the news will also be to the liking of Hansi Flick, who has campaigned for de Jong’s continuity. The German manager is also cited as a reason for de Jong’s desire to remain at Barcelona, having given him a starting role, and put together a team that can compete for trophies. The improvement in the dressing room atmosphere is also an important factor.