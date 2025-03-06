Atletico Madrid eyeing summer move for La Liga star that Real Madrid can sign for €8m

Atletico Madrid are expected to look into signing defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window, and left-back is one of the positions that may have to be looked at – this is because Reinildo Mandava is out of contract, and there is a strong chance that he is not offered the chance to sign a new deal.

If Reinildo does move on, Atleti will need another player to compete with Javi Galan, who has made the left-back position his own over the last few months. Club officials will be keen for a quality addition to be brought in, and of the options that could be available, one of the best ones looks to be in La Liga.

Miguel Gutierrez has been one of the best left-backs in Spain over the last 18-20 months. He was a standout performer for Girona’s Champions League-qualifying side last season, and although he has struggled for consistency during the current campaign because of injury issues, he has still performed well.

Gutierrez has attracted regular transfer speculation over the last 12 months. He has been linked to the Premier League, but staying in La Liga could be more likely, and according to OK Diario (via ED), Atleti are expected to make a move for him during the summer transfer window.

Gutierrez has a release clause worth €35m, although Girona could let him leave for a lower amount. However, even if Atleti manage to agree a fee, their city rivals Real Madrid could have the final word as they are able to re-sign their former defender for the bargain price of €8m – and reports have suggested that they could look to do this having missed out on bringing in Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.

It will be interesting to see how Gutierrez’s future plays out in the summer. Girona will be desperate to keep him, although it may be tough to do so.