Atletico Madrid steal headline concert from Real Madrid amid Santiago Bernabeu concerns

In the last couple of years, Real Madrid have turned the Santiago Bernabeu into a multi-purpose arena, making it one of the most spectacular stadiums in world football. One of its uses has been music concerts, although these have been put on hold for the time being.

Last summer, Real Madrid were reported over soundproofing problems at the Bernabeu, and as a result, they have been forced to reschedule or cancel the vast majority of their planned events for 2025.

One of the musicians to have been affected by this is Lola Indigo. Back in December, she revealed that she would be hosting a concert at the Bernabeu, although Real Madrid sources denied this, stating that “the club is not in a position to ensure any date for the celebration of concerts at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, until the relevant tests are carried out to guarantee that the promoters of the concerts will be in a position to comply with the regulations, once the measures implemented in coordination with the public administrations have been implemented” – she did issue a response to this soon after. On the back of this, she has now decided to look away from the iconic stadium.

Instead, Indigo will host her concert at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, as per Relevo. The date for this has been set for the 14th of June, as was announced on Thursday. On Instagram, she spoke on the matter.

“I am very happy to give this news because it has been a few months of great uncertainty and the priority was to ensure this concert for you who have supported us unconditionally and for all the team of artists and professionals who are in front of and behind this show. After a lot of effort, it was also possible to do it on the same day and that it does not cause changes and problems in your accommodation or transport plans. Thank you all for the support and understanding during these months.”

The Metropolitano is not the only Spanish football stadium that Indigo will be playing this summer, with concerts also planned at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium and La Cartuja, who will host Real Betis for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons while renovation work is done on the Benito Villamarin.