WATCH: Raphinha fires 10-man Barcelona into priceless lead against Benfica

Barcelona have been up against it for the majority of their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Benfica after an early red card, but they have managed to find the opening goal at the Estadio da Luz.

It was Pau Cubarsi that was sent off after 22 minutes for a last man challenge on Vangelis Pavlidis, and ever since then, Barcelona have been up against it. However, they have now managed to open the scoring in Lisbon, with the goal coming from superstar winger Raphinha.

It is a wonderful strike from Raphinha, who scored the winning goal when the two teams met during the league phase. A poor pass from Antonio Silva was intercepted by the Brazilian, who fired into the far corner of the Benfica goal.

That could be a massive goal in this tie. Barcelona would have settled for a 0-0 draw to take back to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for next week’s return leg, but now they have a lead to hold on to.

