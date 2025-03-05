Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed the absences of Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte for their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday night. United travel to the Reale Arena for the their third meeting in four years, with neither side enjoying the season they had hoped for so far.

Amorim has been criticised for his stubbornness over his three at the back system, but the Portuguese manager confirmed he would not be changing against the Txuri-Urdin.

“I think the system is not the problem; it is the way of playing. We have a lot of problems and we are trying to work on the problems. Every system needs different characteristics. I am still really confident. I will not change that [my formation].”

The Red Devils look a long way off European qualification from their Premier League position, defener Matthijs de Ligt said that could focus their efforts on the Europa League.

“That is the consequence [Champions League qualification] if you win the tournament. That is our main goal. We need to take it game-by-game. We have to put everything on the line to win the game and hopefully we will get a good result tomorrow.”

De Ligt explained that he was not phased by the pressure United were facing currently.

“We have encountered a lot of pressure and a lot of criticism. For me, it is not something different as I have been at clubs where you are expected to win titles. You have to keep going, you have to work hard and you have to improve.”

However he admitted that they had not reached the levels expected of them.

“We would have expected a little bit better than it is at the moment. We know we have not been good enough and we try to improve things. It is also something, in the end, a little bit to do with luck. We know we have to improve.”

Real Sociedad are currently sitting 9th in La Liga, albeit just four points off a European place themselves. Earlier in the day Imanol Alguacil answered questions from the press, and while he acknowledged that United were favourites not just for the tie but also the competition, he believes Real Sociedad can beat them if they carry out their duties well.