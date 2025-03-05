Real Sociedad manager labels Manchester United as favourites for Europa League tie

On Thursday, Manchester United will be on Spanish shores to face Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie at the Reale Arena. The match-up between the two teams should be very close, and the La Liga side will be keen to establish an advantage ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

Man United come into the match in relatively poor form, but despite this, La Real head coach Imanol Alguacil is clear that his side are not the favourites to progress to the last eight of the Europa League, as per MD.

“They are a great team in Europe, with a great history, and that we are able to face them these years is a positive thing. They have a great team, with a great coach. In the league they are not having results but in play they are doing things well, different. Tomorrow I expect a tough opponent – not because of their history, but because of their players. It will be very difficult and we will have to give everything to compete. If someone has us as favourites, they don’t know what football is and what we have in front of us. Despite the injuries they have, they have great players, and I am not going to lack respect for a team like this.

“Hopefully we all enjoy tomorrow, that we see a great game. We need the fans to be aware of what we have in front of us. These nights are the ones we wanted to live. With them everything will be easier. Hopefully we can compete like last Wednesday.

“As much as they are favourites to win the tournament, whenever I face a big team I will think that by doing things well we can win. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here. We have to be sensible and recognise what is ahead. You have to play it. But without being brilliant and you playing the best game, you can lose because of the quality they have.”