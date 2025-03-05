Real Madrid considering Bundesliga destination for starlets

Real Madrid have arguably the hardest frontline to break into in world football this season. Their attacking options are the cornerstone of their setup this season under Carlo Ancelotti, but that strength has not been beneficial to the development of Endrick Felipe and Arda Guler.

While Endrick has shown flashes of brilliance in his first season at the club, and at the age of 18 has plenty of time to develop, there is an increased sense of urgency around Guler. The Turkish talent recently turned 20, and as he approaches the end of his second season, has only managed a minor contribution on the pitch this season.

There has been plenty of talk about the pair potentially leaving on loan, something that has been consistently denied by manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has encouraged both players to continue working hard for opportunities. One of the sides linked with loan moves for either player has been Bayer Leverkusen, but German outlet BILD (via Diario AS) claim that Los Blancos are considering sending both to RB Leipzig next season to continue their development. Eintracht Frankfurt are another side that would be interested in Guler if they secure Champions League football (a requisite for Los Blancos) is Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leipzig have made a name for themselves developing younger talents in recent years, and may well be attempting to replace Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons come the summer. In Madrid, it has been reported that Endrick is keen to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, but will sit down with his agents and the club to discuss the best cours of action.

Guler appears to be closer to an ultimatum, as he grows impatient for opportunities. The latest is that the young Turkish starlet will either demand a bigger role at Real Madrid, or a permanent departure, as he fears stagnation. The performances of Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes are evidence of just how difficult he has it to break into the team though.