Real Madrid have centred their transfer strategy on spending big on the best young talents in football, and recruiting the best available free agents when it comes to more experienced players. Already Los Blancos are trying to secure the signing of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, but there has now been a consistent string of reports linking them to another Liverpool defender too.

Twice already in 2025 Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in France international Ibrahima Konate. The 25-year-old is out of contract in 2026, and the Reds will have to open contract talks sooner rather than later in order to keep Konate at Anfield. Los Blancos face competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain for Konate’s signature say DM (via Diario AS), who will also look at a move this summer.

These reports tally with the information coming from the Spanish capital. Although they have been heavily linked with a move for a central defender since missing out on Leny Yoro, the emergence of Raul Asencio is believed to be tempting Real Madrid into leaving it another season before they go into the transfer market to address their aging central defence. At that point, in 2026, Konate would be available on a free if they convince him not to sign a new deal.

That tends to be the modus operandi for Real Madrid, as has been seen with the likes of Alexander-Arnold and one-time first-choice pairing David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. Generally it has been a successful strategy too, although they missed out on Alphonso Davies last month, as he signed a new deal with Bayern Munich despite a lengthy pursuit from Real Madrid. At this stage though, it would be no surprise if Konate’s agents were keen for the interest in their client to be public knowledge too, if they want to secure a better deal for Konate.