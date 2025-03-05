The criticism of Kylian Mbappe at points this season has no doubt been hyperbolic at times, but when he netted a hat-trick against Manchester City in February, it appeared the very best of the French forward was on the way. However since he has looked a shadow of himself.

Missing against Real Sociedad last week due to a tooth operation, Mbappe has not scored against Girona, Real Betis or Atletico Madrid, although he was involved in their only goal at the Benito Villamarin. The 26-year-old was later withdrawn against Betis though, and struggled severely to impose himself in the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

-1 shot on goal

-0 fouls won

-0 ball recoveries

-1/3 successful dribbles

-14 ball losses

-2/7 duels won

-33/40 passes (83%)

-52 touches

-2 key passes Kylian #Mbappe was back on the radar of the Madrid press for his performance last night. #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/xj9mjs01f3 — Football España (@footballespana_) March 5, 2025

Registering just one shot and one dribble, those statistics did not add up to a positive sum alongside his 14 losses of the ball. According to Marca, there is concern at the club that the Mbappe of November is back. Carlo Ancelotti has spoken to Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, who did not perform well against Atletico either, asking them to be more ruthless in front of goal, emphasizing that point particularly to the Frenchman. Captain Luka Modric has also had words with him to that effect.

The criticism was perhaps more understandably scathing when Mbappe, released in the Atletico box with the chance to set Vinicius up for an open goal and kill the game on Tuesday night, took an extra touch and played a poor ball. The chance evaporated, and it was surprising to see it go begging.

La classique Mbappé.

Il veut tellement son petit but à lui qu’il hésite avant de faire la passe à Vinicius. S’il pense directement à la passer lorsqu’il reçoit la balle, il ne fait pas cette touche de trop et centre instantanément. C’est but à 100% normalement ça pic.twitter.com/yb4zHHWP0q — Skaime (@Skaime11) March 4, 2025

“Mbappe and Vinicius have not fulfilled the minimum services at a defensive level and the team is suffering,” noted analyst and former Real Madrid coach Alvaro Benito on Cadena SER, as quoted by Marca too.

“Carlo Ancelotti has spoken precisely about this. That when they do a good job, the central midfielders don’t have to go forward as much and can join up with the central defenders, which makes the team less vulnerable. As happened the day of the Manchester City game.”

It took little time for the local press to draw comparisons with Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz, who not only scored brilliant individual goals to give Los Blancos a lead for the second leg, but also ran hard defensively. Before the match Ancelotti had spoken about the attitude of the side, and it appears some got the message more than others.