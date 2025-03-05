“Let us see what the body says” – Isco on retirement

Isco has been one of the best performers in La Liga since joining Real Betis in the summer of 2023, and that continued last weekend with a special performance against former club Real Madrid, whom Los Verdiblancos defeated 2-1.

This week, Isco spoke to Relevo, and during the interview, he reflected on that victory, which he scored the winning goal in, and also what it means going forward.

“It is very important to beat the best team in the world. The team and the fans were incredible. Hopefully that will help us to face this tie. On Thursday the Villamarin has to be a cauldron. When we’re all like this, it’s very difficult to anyone to beat us at home.”

Isco only made his first appearance of the season back in January, having spent over six months out with a leg injury. He is hoping that issues like this one do not haunt him going forward, as he aims to keep playing for as many years as possible.

“Let’s see what the body says. In the end it is our tool. Today I can tell you that I feel better than ever, both mentally and physically. I want to go day by day, enjoy the day to day and when the time comes we will see. Hopefully I can be at Betis for many years, of course I can. And why not, in 2027, if I feel well, hopefully renew.”

In the next couple of weeks, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will name his squad for the UEFA Nations League quarter-final against The Netherlands, which takes place this month. Isco is very much hoping to be included.

“I’m very excited. After five or six years that I haven’t been there, it seems that the door is opening a little again. As I have repeated many times, it is the dream of every player to be able to represent the colours of your country. I know it’s difficult because there’s a lot of competition and very good players who are doing very well in their teams. But hey, dreaming is free.”