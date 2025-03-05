Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has had a tough few seasons, hampered by injuries and more recently, without the chance to play much. The 22-year-old returned from a disappointing loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion last year with hopes high that he could work his way back into Hansi Flick’s squad at the very least as a rotational option to rest Robert Lewandowski.

Although he suffered two badly timed injuries, one to his foot in July, and a hamstring issue in November, Fati appears to have been unable to convince Flick of his ability. A number of Barcelona players have taken a step forward this season, but Fati has now been left out of 11 matchday squads this season while fit.

On Tuesday night super-agent Jorge Mendes met with Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Director of Football Deco in a restaurant in Lisbon, ahead of the Catalan’s Champions League clash. The meeting, which lasted four hours, was largely to discuss a contract renewal for Lamine Yamal, but on his departure, Mendes appeared to hint that an exit could be on the cards for Fati.

“We haven’t talked about Ansu Fati, but he is a player who has shown his quality many times and who now needs to play,” he told MD.

It was reported on Monday that Barcelona and Mendes had opened contact with Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to see if they could broker a move for Fati. That was reportedly the case in January too, but Fati turned down an exit. Sevilla and Girona have also been credited with interest in a loan move for Fati, but not on terms that would particularly interest Barcelona, who are keen to get his high salary off their books for next season. This season Fati has played just 186 minutes.