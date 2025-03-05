Valencia were breathing a sigh of relief when it transpired that rather than going to the Premier League on this season, their Georgian talisman would be remaining at Mestalla for this year. However they will lose Mamardashvili this summer, and he has no intention of sitting on the bench next year.

Liverpool agreed a deal with Valencia to sign the goalkeeper they believed to be their long-term replacement for Alisson Becker, with Valencia receiving €30m for the 24-year-old. It was initially expected that he would leave Liverpool on loan to join Bournemouth for the coming season, with Alisson continuing this year, but Mamardashvili elected to remain in Valencia.

Yet the Brazilian has a contract until 2027, and at the age of 32, is showing little sign of slowing down. Last month Mamardashvili could be seen citing Alisson as the reason he was not already at Anfield, but The Athletic say that Mamardashvili sees himself as the starter next season, and while he respects the incumbent shot-stopper, will be gunning for his position from the off.

Mamardashvili has been taking English lessons since signing with Liverpool, and has already looked at living arrangements for his move to Merseyside. It looks to be a tricky decision-making process ahead for Arne Slot and Richard Hughes. For both Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher, it will be their last chance to make significant money on a sale without agreeing a contract extension. It is not clear whether Liverpool want to move on from Alisson though, and if they do hand him a fresh deal, this would no doubt put Mamardashvili’s nose out of joint.

The Georgian international has had a more discreet season this year at Valencia, as Los Che struggle to defend as they did the previous year, but has shown his quality at both club and international level. Taking on Alisson looks no easy feat though either.