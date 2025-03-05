EXCL: Ex-Arsenal defender believes Mikel Arteta can provide advantage in race to sign €60m La Liga star

It is no secret that Arsenal are preparing to go shopping in the La Liga market this summer, with two big names in particular on their shortlist: Martin Zubimendi and Nico Williams. Both players could leave their respective clubs if their release clauses are triggered by the Premier League giants.

However, convincing the players to join is a different matter, although ex-Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos believes that his former club have an advantage in the race for Zubimendi in particular. In collaboration with NewBettingOffers.co.uk, he told Football España that Mikel Arteta could be the key to landing the 26-year-old, who can be signed for €60m.

“Both Martin Zubimendi and Nico Williams are fantastic players. The fact that Zubimendi is Basque and from San Sebastian like Mikel Arteta might also mean he has a connection with the coach. As a player, you always need a connection with your manager, the person who is going to pick you. So that could be a positive.

“Then it is just a matter of adapting to the Premier League. You never know whether a player will adapt, but both are great players and we’ve seen Spanish football recently evolve into a different type of play – not just Tiki Taka but a more direct style – Williams is a great example of that.”

During his playing career, Senderos spent the second half of the 2013-14 campaign at Valencia, and he is keen to see his former club avoid relegation from La Liga this season.

“I really hope Valencia avoid relegation, for the people, the city and the club, because it’s a massive club. When I was there, you realise how many lives the club impacts. The fact that they’re struggling so much in the last few years is quite sad to see. I do hope they are saved from relegation and the management start to reinvest in the club.”