Barcelona eyeing summer move for Premier League midfielder

Barcelona are expected to be relatively busy during the 2025 summer transfer window, which will be their first since returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. Reinforcements are wanted in defence and attack, although a new midfielder could also be on the agenda if Frenkie de Jong ends up leaving.

De Jong has long been linked with leaving Barcelona, and that looked even more certain earlier in the season when he was a bit-part player for head coach Hansi Flick. However, he has since worked his way back into contention, and because of this, he is now willing to sign a new contract.

Talks are expected to take place between Barcelona sporting director Deco and de Jong’s representatives in the coming weeks, and while there is confidence that an agreement will be reached, it is not certain. And should nothing have happened before the summer, the Catalans will almost certainly place the Dutch midfielder on the transfer list, as the idea would be to cash in to avoid losing him for free in 2026 when his current deal expires.

If de Jong leaves, Barcelona are expected to go for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes – that’s according to CaughtOffside, who say that the Catalans view this summer as being “the right time” to make their move for the Brazilian international.

Barcelona are long-term admirers of Guimaraes, although a move has not yet been targeted by the club’s sporting department. However, that could change this summer, especially if Newcastle are unable to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League, although they are not expected to let him go even if that does happen.

Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in Guimaraes, although neither views him as a leading target for the summer. Taking this into account, Barcelona could be well-placed if they make a move.