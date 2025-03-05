Barcelona have been looking for a long-term answer to their right-back woes for the best part of a decade, and while Jules Kounde appears to have convinced as an answer for now, the Blaugrana will once again go into the summer looking at right-backs as one of their priorities. However they are yet to settle on an option for the position.

The likes of Vanderson (AS Monaco) and Marc Pubill (Almeria) have both been linked with Barcelona again in recent weeks, having been suggested last summer. One of the names that has been reported plenty of late is Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu too, with the Romanian international enjoying a fine season in Vallecas.

According to Cadena SER, Barcelona Director of Football Deco is one of Ratiu’s biggest fans, and he believes that he could be the right alternative to Kounde for next season. In addition, he will not command a major price tag. Their information is that manager Hansi Flick is much less convinced that the 26-year-old is the answer to their issues though.

For his part, Ratiu is conscious that he is in Barcelona’s thinking, but also has interest from the Premier League and Serie A ahead of a likely move in the summer. Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur are two of the sides that have been linked with a €25m move for Ratiu. That is his release clause, of which Villarreal will receive 50%, as part of the deal for his move to Madrid.

Ratiu was brought up in a meeting between Deco and his agents back in November while discussing other players. It is not ruled out that the fee could come down if Barcelona are open to loaning players to Rayo in exchange. The pacy right-back has two goals and two assists in his 25 appearances this season in Spain.