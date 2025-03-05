“We didn’t…” – Barcelona sporting director Deco refutes Lamine Yamal claims from agent

Lamine Yamal’s new Barcelona contract has been a regular topic of speculation in recent months, given that his existing deal ends in the summer of 2026. However, there is no cause for alert for supporters, as it is taken for granted that he will sign on once he turns 18 in July.

This week, there has been further chatter after comments made by Jorge Mendes, who is Lamine Yamal’s agent. He claimed that the subject of the 17-year-old’s new contract was discussed during dinner with several Barcelona officials, which included president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco.

However, this has now been refuted by Deco himself, who spoke on the matter prior to Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Benfica at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday night, as per Relevo.

“Yesterday at dinner we didn’t talk about Lamine’s renewal. We are not going to talk about a renewal of Lamine with 20 people at the table. We will talk when it is time. He doesn’t have a better place to be. He enjoys himself and is happy and content.”

Lamine Yamal signed his current deal back in 2023 when he had only just broken into first team contention at Barcelona. Given that he was under the age of 18, he could only sign on for a maximum of three years, which is why his contract is due to expire next summer. Club officials are waiting until his 18th birthday in July before confirming his new agreement, as he can extend his stay until 2030 at the earliest if they wait.

There is little doubt that Lamine Yamal and Barcelona want to continue together, and barring any significant changes, they will do so. Supporters will be able to enjoy watching the teenage sensation for many years to come, and they will hope that he only keeps getting better and better.